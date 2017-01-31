LAHORE: Educationists, students, activists, media persons and civil society representatives urged the revival of student unions in all public and private educational institutions in the light of the Supreme Court judgment of 1993.

They were speaking at a national seminar on 'Implications of the revival of the student unions' organised by the Pakistan Institute of National Affairs (PINA) in Lahore, presided by Prof Dr Akram Ch, former vice chancellor, Sargodha University.

Altaf Hasan Qureshee, secretary general PINA, explaining the rationale of the seminar said there are two opinions on the subject; one, the restoration will create severe law and order problem, second the student unions are essential for the healthy development of student personality as well as nourishment of high quality leadership in all fields of life. “We should discuss the issue with objectivity keeping in view the modern trends of the civilized nations”.

Ahmad Bilal Mehboob, head of Pildat and former student leader, in his keynote address stated that he learnt a lot as representative of students and he strongly felt that students community be allowed political afflictions. He elaborated that the Supreme Court in a ruling of 1993 put some restrictions for controlling violence and interference from political parties.

He suggested that legislation would be required for the establishment of student unions in public as well as private educational institutions with a comprehensive court of conduct recommended in the Pildat research paper of 2008. Tanveer Abbas Tabish said that students used to learn the art of debate, negotiations and cultivate friendly relations with their opponents.

0



0







Call to restore student unions under 1993 SC judgment was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 31, 2017 and was last updated on January 31, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182977-Call-to-restore-student-unions-under-1993-SC-judgment/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Call to restore student unions under 1993 SC judgment" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182977-Call-to-restore-student-unions-under-1993-SC-judgment.