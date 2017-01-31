A successful trip

The recent visit of PM to Davos has been termed as a successful one because of a number of reasons. First, the WEF president told the PM that the majority of world business leaders consider Pakistan a safe place for investment. Second, Swiss Confederation President Leuthard offered to work in Pakistan on several hydro projects. Third, Bill Gates expressed confidence over the efforts done by Pakistan to do away with polio. Fourth, the PM highlighted the Kashmire issue and Indian atrocities in the region. Swiss President also lauded Pakistan’s role in providing refuge to Afghan refugees. These are not mere stories but facts confirmed by international and national media, but this successful tour has been subtly invaded by sinister elements who are publishing fictitious stories that say that the PM was barred from speaking at the WEF. Head of media (WEF) has dismissed all such rumours.

Pakistan is passing through a critical phase because of India’s belligerency, Afghanistan’s ignorant attitude and the country’s political and social issues. The government is trying its best to tackle all problems. All we need to do is to support our government in promoting the country’s positive image.

Nazia Jabeen

Lahore

