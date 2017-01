LAHORE

Director Monitoring & Evaluation of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Zahir Abbas Malik has been promoted to grade 19. According to a handout issued here on Saturday, Zahir Abbas Malik belongs to the Administrative Service. Zahir Abbas Malik has served the Health Department as Additional Secretary.

