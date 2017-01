LAHORE

Lahore Region of Anti Corruption Establishment arrested on Saturday a Patwari (Revenue officer) of Kasur district for hiding record of urban state land. According to an official of ACE, the accused Patwari was identified as Arshad Jamal. A case has been registered against him for further investigations.

