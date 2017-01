The rupee is expected to witness little changes against the dollar next week on the lack of fresh triggers, traders said. The rupee/dollar parity could hover between 104.85 and 104.90 in the interbank market.

“The forex market witnessed dull and range-bound activity during the outgoing week,” a dealer said at a commercial bank. The domestic unit was traded at 104.85 to the greenback for almost the entire outgoing week.

