WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has been in office six days and demonstrators haven't lost any steam after Trump signed an executive order to cut funding to sanctuary cities.

Thousands gathered at Washington Square Park on Wednesday evening to stand up for Muslim rights, speak out against the wall. Student and civil rights organizations gave speeches and the crowd chanted "say it loud, say it here, immigrants are welcome here." Chants continued as the crowd blasted the Trump administration as being "too male, too pale and too stale."

Around 8:15 p.m., the crowd filling the park spilled onto the street, but NYPD quickly diverted the gathering to the sidewalks. Fifteen minutes later, the massive crowd arrived at Union Square and continued the march north.

