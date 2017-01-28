ISLAMABAD: Four parents have been arrested for refusing to administer polio drops to their children in South Waziristan Agency. Political Agent Zafarul Islam Khattak said polio teams had said many parents in Wana tehsil refused to administer polio drops to their children during the vaccination campaign, a private news channel reported. He said the refusing parents have been arrested on the report of vaccination teams while more arrests are also under way. He said the privileges of the non-cooperating parents will be suspended under the Frontier Crimes Regulations and they will be sent to jail too.

