Islamabad

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) is holding a special programme on “Kashmiri Folk Crafts: Engagement with Artisans” on February 1.

The event will mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day 2017 as an important component of the overall programmes being organized under the aegis of the Federal Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan.

It is meant to highlight sacrifices of the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination in the Indian-occupied Kashmir in purely a cultural perspective.

The event is part of Lok Virsa’s ongoing popular programme series “Craft of the Month” with the objective to promote traditional skills and inculcate knowledge about various crafts among the younger generation.

Master artisans in various indigenous Kashmiri folk crafts such as papier mache, namda, gabba, weaving, jewellery, embroidery, etc. will demonstrate their skills at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum for a week and teach children about their respective craft areas in an interactive and meaningful manner.

A prestigious opening ceremony featuring a number of colourful folk musical and dance performances based on popular Kashmiri folk and patriotic songs is scheduled on Wednesday (February 1) at 11 a.m. at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan is expected to grace the ceremony as chief guest.

Registration of children (age: 6-14 years) is in process. Interested parents can enrol their children for training program in Kashmiri folk crafts by contacting Lok Virsa Museum Section.

