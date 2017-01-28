LAHORE

A 45-year-old Chinese national was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Sundar area on Friday.

SHO Sundar said the victim identified as Yuan worked at a plastic factory. He lived in residence provided by the factory to its employees. On the day of the incident, he went to washroom but did not return. Another employee spotted the body and informed police. A police team reached the spot on information and removed the body to morgue.

SHO said that ‘circumstantial evidences’ revealed that it was natural death.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 104 criminals, including 30 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP recovered 596 litre liquor, 5,900 gram charas, 19 pistols, seven rifles, 232 bullets and 10 magazines from the possession of the arrested persons.

