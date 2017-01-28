PML-N has defeated negative politics: CM

Says those levelling false allegations must mend their ways

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that those who have been levelling false allegations must introspect and mend their own ways first.

Talking to Senator Atta-ur-Rehman, who called on him here Friday, the chief minister said transparency policy of the PML-N government had defeated politics of finger pointing and negativity.

This sit-in group tried to choke road of progress through lockdown and marches but astute people of Pakistan rejected them completely as they were well aware of the fact that these entities could risk public welfare for their vested interests. He said these so-called public leaders who were indulged in blame game were well aware of the fact that speedy completion of on-going development projects would prove fatal for their politics.

According to a handout, the chief minister said that truth, public service and transparency policy of the PML-N government had defeated politics of finger pointing and negativity. He said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, upright hard work was yielding good results. History had never witnessed before such rapid and timely completion of development projects which is changing Pakistan, he said.

Expecting maturity from opponents, the chief minister said that the PML-N politics was based on morality and their every step was for the welfare and prosperity of the people.

New Year: Shahbaz Sharif has extended his best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Keqiang and to the people of China on their New Year. The chief minister also wished New Year to Chinese Ambassador in Pakistan Sun Weidong, Chinese Consul General appointed at Lahore Ling Ding Bin and all the Chinese engineers, technicians and workers working at different projects of Punjab and Pakistan.

According to a handout, the chief minister applauded all of them who are away from their families on this auspicious day, working for the progress of Pakistan. He said that completion of these projects would bring glory to Pakistan by boosting up its economy. He said these engineers and workers while staying at Pakistan on this New Year eve had conveyed us a strong message that work and professional commitment was more important than personal happiness. And this loyalty was the main ingredient used by the Chinese people to fight against poverty, unemployment and injustice which helped them to emerge as the greatest economic power at the globe, he added.

The chief minister said that China is sincere and trustworthy friend of Pakistan who always stood by us in the hour of the need. He said both countries had same stance on global issues like peace and mutual respect. With the cooperation of China, CPEC project had been initiated in Pakistan which had not only strengthened friendly relations of both countries but also created a new history by opening up road to development.

Knowledge Park: Shahbaz Sharif presided over a meeting here on Friday in which the Lahore Knowledge Park Project was reviewed.

The chief minister while addressing the meeting said that youth is our hope of ‘Roshan’ Pakistan and making them independent is our very first priority for which Lahore Knowledge Park project has been set up so that they could be equipped with latest educational trends. He said the Punjab government had handed over land to IT University which would institute its campus at Lahore Knowledge Park by start of 2018 InshaAllah.

Steps to execute this project with uniqueness and latest themes are needed for which professionals and experts are to be hired as the government is providing all desired resources, he added.

0



0







PML-N has defeated negative politics: CM was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Print/182179-PML-N-has-defeated-negative-politics-CM/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "PML-N has defeated negative politics: CM" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/182179-PML-N-has-defeated-negative-politics-CM.