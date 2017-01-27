Islamabad: The experts at the three-day National Conference on improving SSC and HSSC Examination System’ objective of the Conference critically examined the existing examination practices, diagnosed weaknesses and prepared a roadmap for improving the quality of education in the country, says a press release.

The conference was organised by Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) in collaboration with Education Boards and Allama Iqbal Open University.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Federal Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada appreciated organising of the ‘National Conference on improving SSC and HSSC Examination System’. “I congratulate the concerned officers of the IPC, Secretary IBCC, Organising Committee, the working group, all chairmen of the education boards, its management, senior educationists from all over the country and the Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University for organising this important National Conference on improving SSC and HSSC Examination System”, he added.

The federal minister said that he was confident that the outcomes of this conference would set a milestone by implementing the various initiatives which were proposed as part of the improvement plan.

IBCC, education boards, educational institutions and all the stakeholders are expected to make collective efforts in implementing the Action Plan that you will bring out as a result of this conference, he added. Riaz Pirzada also assured his full support for implementation of this plan.

