KARACHI: The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $23.246 billion during a week ended January 20 from $23.191 billion in previous week, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday. The forex reserves of the central bank increased $23 million to $18.384 billion as compared to $18.361 billion a week ago. The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks stood at $4.862 billion against $4.830 billion during the last week.

