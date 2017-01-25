Islamabad

Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would organise screening of a Chinese film Breaking the Silence on January 28 here at its Media centre.

Film Breaking the Silence is a 2000 Chinese film directed by Sun Zhou.

It was China s submission to the 73rd Academy Awards for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

It stars the internationally known Gong Li as a single mother who struggles to raise her deaf child.

The film premiered internationally at the 2000 Berlin International Film Festival.

The film was one of three films voted Best Picture in the 2001 Hundred Flowers Awards so do come and enjoy especially our friends from China are welcomed to join us on the screening.

