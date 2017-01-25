Rawalpindi

At the time when low gas pressure is making lives miserable there are some 'culprits' who have stolen 23 natural gas meters from various locations, depriving the residents of this facility in harsh winter season.

According to the residents, nineteen natural gas meters have been stolen from Mohallah Amarpura and four from Mohallah Hukamdad in the night between Sunday and Monday but still they have no clue about the culprits involved in this crime. The residents including Ghulam Yasin, Hakim Ashfaq Ahmad, Asad Baig and Subhan Ahmad have also contacted the police and the relevant department and informed them about this incident that has raised eyebrows of the local people.

Zubair Qureshi, a meter reader, said the stealing of natural gas meters apparently makes no sense but there are some hidden motives in this illegal practice that are often not ascertained by the people.

“The meter thief installs the stolen meter to a new location, so that gas used at that location is measured by the stolen meter. Every month, when the meter reader comes to make a meter reading, the thief will replace the stolen meter with the original meter, to avoid suspicion,” he said. He said the meter reader identifies the meter and verifies it belongs to the correct address, adding “This way, used gas will be counted by the stolen meter, and not the original meter.” Zubair advised the residents that if there is any case of meter theft they must report it and if they have the meter number, give it to the company and if not, the exact address would also serve the purpose.

