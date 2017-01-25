Govt fails to satisfy Opp over PFA appointment

LAHORE

Treasury on Tuesday failed to satisfy Opposition members over appointment of Director Operations of Punjab Food Authority (PFA).

The issue witnessed heated debate in the PA during the question hour session when Mian Aslam Iqbal, a PTI legislator came hard on Punjab government for appointing Ayesha Mumtaz, a low qualified person as Director Operations of Punjab Food Authority.

“How a mere BA can be appointed on a technical post like Director Operations, were there no more qualified persons for the post” asked Aslam Iqbal to the Parliamentary for Food Chaudhry Asad while responding to the details provided to him by the department.

Mian Aslam Iqbal in the question had asked about the detail of Director General, Director Operations and field staff appointed so far in Punjab Food Authority established on July 2, 2012.

According to the details provided by the department concerned, so far six officials, including Aslam Islam Mahni (Pakistan Administrative Service Officer), Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir (PAS Officer), Dr Sajid Mehmood Chuhan (PAS Officer), Asif Bilal Lodhi (PAS Officer), Dr Pervaiz Ahmed Khan (PAS Officer), Waqas Alam (PAS Officer). The House was told that so far only one official has served as Director Operations, who was Ayesha Mumtaz, PMS and her qualification was BA.

This answer provided by the department led to further debate and the questioner Mian Aslam Iqbal criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-N government for appointing a low qualified person, with no technical experience over such important post.

He also said that Ayesha Mumtaz regularly remained in field and created panic among citizens while claiming to have recovered donkey meat, dead animals meat from different shops, hotels without any confirmation.

Moreover, he also asked why Ayesha Mumtaz was given this assignment in the presence of several other officials who were much more qualified for this post.

Chaudhry Asad, the Parliamentary Secretary for Food, however, couldn’t give any satisfactory answer to the questioner and kept on reading the answer provided by the department rather than satisfying him or justifying the appointment of Ayesha Mumtaz as Director Operations Punjab Food Authority.

When the Parliamentary Secretary concerned was unable to give a satisfying answer, Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Mohammad Iqbal Khan himself intervened and told Aslam Iqbal that the post he was talking about was administrative, not technical.

Mian Aslam Iqbal while responding to the Speaker stated that he was holding a very important responsibility and his remarks were very important. He requested the chair to refer the matter to the committee concerned which was done.

Minority MPA objects to resolution declaring Quranic education compulsory for all

Punjab Assembly, on its Private Members Day, passed different resolutions, including the one tabled by Jamaat-e-Islami Parliamentary leader Dr Waseem Akhter which stressed Quranic teaching, including Nazra and with translation be declared compulsory in school and colleges of Punjab.

Shenila Ruth, a PTI MPA elected on the seat reserved for minority on the occasion objected to it and asked the Speaker that students from minority should have freedom to study the course related to their religion.

Minister for Minorities Tahir Khalil Sindhu on the occasion explained that the students from minorities don’t fall in the ambit of this resolution and there was no restriction on them. Waris Kallu, a Pakistan Muslim League-N legislator elected from Khushab suggested that resolution should be passed with slight amendment that ‘for Muslim students’ Quranic education be declared necessary.

The resolution was passed. Another resolution moved by Faiza Mushtaq to bar all cable operators of Punjab to ban Hindi dubbing of cartoons was also passed.

In the resolution, the mover had submitted that the penetration of Hindi language in our culture was spoiling the children and it was necessary to ask the quarters concerned to telecast cartoons with Urdu dubbing.

The resolutions moved by MPAs, including Shazia Kamran, Taimur Masood and Raheela Anwer were also passed on the occasion.

