Detained Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) activists Minhaj Qazi, Shoaib, Naeem, Sohail Ilyas and others had defrauded citizens of more than Rs320 million through allotment of lands and bogus housing schemes.

These comments were submitted by a witness at Tuesday’s hearing at an anti-terrorism court of a corruption case against the accused. The witness deposed that Minhaj Qazi and the others had taken money from citizens after promising them allocation of land in housing schemes or other plots.

The proceedings, which were conducted in a court housed at Karachi’s central prison, were put off till February 6 when the judge would hear other witnesses. On behalf of prison authorities, the court was informed that all cases against Minhaj Qazi have been transferred to a court housed at the jail premises.

‘LeJ activists’

The hearings of 16 cases against two alleged Lashkar-e-Jhangvi terrorists, Ishaq alias Bobby and Asim alias Capri, were adjourned on Tuesday as the accused could not be presented in court owing to security concerns.

The suspects are accused of involvement in the murder of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Waqar Shah and several Rangers soldiers. A total of 16 cases were to be heard at yesterday’s proceedings.

While the court put off the hearings in view of security threats, it has directed the provincial home department to transfer the hearing of all cases to courts located on the prison premises.

