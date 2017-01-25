SUKKUR: The first session of the Khairpur Zila Council was held on Tuesday, which was attended by the deputy commissioner Khairpur and other officers. Khairpur Zila Council members Masood Nabi Dogar and others brought up the case of upcoming census, which was debated by the members and all members had pledged to take part in the national cause and they demanded training in this regard. Members also brought another resolution of the collection of the Sugar Cess Tax and the royalty of gases. Khairpur’s deputy commissioner assured the members of pursuing their resolutions. Members also debated on the corporal punishments to students in schools and they demanded its elimination. They also demanded to recruit the youth of Khairpur in the oil and gas companies and demanded to include the chairman of the Zila Council in the technical committee. Members also demanded the restrengthening of hepatitis vaccination programme and availability of medicines in the HP Centre in the Civil Hospital, Khairpur.

The members also discussed the issues of the shortage of irrigation water and other acute problems of farmers. Hasnain Mahadi, the member of the treasury benches, demanded the resignation of the PM in the Panama Leaks case, while the members of the treasury benches supported his viewpoint.

Chairman Zila Council Shahryar Khan Wasan said that he would involve his energies and resources in the development of Khairpur and in this regard he would take on board all members. He said that in the coming ADP, development schemes would be included and in this regard he advised members to submit their schemes.

