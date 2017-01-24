History-maker Nicola Adams set to turn pro

LONDON: Britain’s double Olympic champion Nicola Adams appears poised to turn professional after officials said on Monday she had been released from her GB Boxing contract to pursue “other career opportunities”.

The 34-year-old, one of the faces of the London 2012 Games but who will no longer be a member of the British squad for Tokyo 2020, sparked speculation about her future when she tweeted Sunday: “Bring on the new era! The change has come huge announcement coming soon stay tuned!!!”

Confirming her departure from the amateur ranks, performance director of GB Boxing Rob McCracken said: “We would have welcomed Nicola staying on for the Tokyo cycle, however we recognise her decision to pursue other opportunities and wish her every success in whatever she goes on to do next.”

“Nicola has made a huge contribution to both the Olympic programme and the sport of boxing,” he added.

“She has won everything there is to win and her place in history is secured as the first woman to ever win a gold medal for boxing and then top it by winning a second one in Rio.

“She is a superb ambassador and has been a significant part of the success we have enjoyed at GB Boxing in the last eight years.”

