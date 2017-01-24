Four PSL franchises change foreign players

KARACHI: The franchises of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday replaced some of their foreign picks at the replacement draft held at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The replacement draft was held because of the unavailability of some foreign players picked in the initial draft in Dubai.

“The draft was organised to facilitate the inclusion of replacement foreign players after some of the players picked in the original draft dropped out of the competition due to injuries, unavailability, international commitments or bans,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday in a press release.

It added that the managements of four franchises were present at the draft where the picks were made after consent of all participants.

“Karachi Kings have their original quota of foreign players intact. Kings have given their consent to the picks made by the other franchises,” it said.

Islamabad United have decided to retain their West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell in their team though Russell awaits clearance after his doping case hearing. A verdict is expected within the next fortnight, it appended.

If banned, Islamabad United would be given the option to immediately replace Russell, the PCB said. Lahore Qalandars made three changes as did Peshawar Zalmi, who have withheld one pick to be made within the next 24-hours, the Board said.

It said that last year’s runners-up Quetta Gladiators made four changes

“The latter picks from PZ will only be activated and eligible to play once the number of foreign players in the team goes under the minimum quota allowed by the PSL, which is five. This would happen only after the Bangladesh players leave for their international team commitments,” it added.

Lahore Qalandars picked England’s Jason Roy in place of West Indian Dwayne Bravo, Australian Chris Green came in place of Australian Shaun Tait, and New Zealand’ James Franklin was picked in place of New Zealand’s Anton Devcich.

Peshawar Zalmi opted to pick West Indian Marlon Samuels, who replaced England’s Alex Hales, West Indian Andre Fletcher replaced Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad and Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan replaced Bangladesh’s Shakib-Al-Hasan.

Quetta Gladiators opted to replace West Indian Carlos Brathwite by bringing in England’s Moeen Ali, New Zealand’s Nathan McCullum replaced England’s David Willey, Sri Lankan Thisara Perera replaced West Indian Rovman Powell, and South African Rilee Rossouw replaced Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

The PSL will be held at Dubai and Sharjah from February 9 to March 7. The final is scheduled to be held at Lahore.

