The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) is providing drinking water to its consumers within its available resources and the company always discourages illegal sale of water in Kemari and Machar Colony areas.

KWSB Managing Director Misbahuddin Farid said this during a meeting with a delegation at his office on Monday. The delegation was headed by MPA Humayun Khan and a UC chairman of the district west, Mohabbatullah Khan. The KWSB chief said there was a need to bring water consumers of the district west in the KWSB’s tax net.

“It is our duty to listen to the complaints of the elected representatives. Like other places, complaints are also being heard and addressed in the district west,” he said.

Farid said the elected members should also cooperate to disconnect illegal water connections in their areas. The water board chief assured the elected members of all out cooperation over the complaints of water and sewerage problems.

0



0







Water tax, public complaint systems need to be improved: KWSB chief was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181257-Water-tax-public-complaint-systems-need-to-be-improved-KWSB-chief/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Water tax, public complaint systems need to be improved: KWSB chief" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181257-Water-tax-public-complaint-systems-need-to-be-improved-KWSB-chief.