A consignment of seven modern locomotives arrived in Karachi from the United States on Monday as part of governmental efforts to reinforce the existing fleet of the Pakistan Railways.

Senior railways officials including Lahore GMO Javed Anwer Bubuk and Deputy Superintendent Nisar Memon were at the West Wharf to supervise the offloading process.

The Pakistan Railways has purchased a total of 55 high-powered engines from the US and the remaining 48 engines are expected to arrive by March, said Pakistan Railways Workers Union Chief Manzoor Razi.

An official said the locomotives would be used for transporting imported coal from Karachi’s Port Qasim to Sahiwal Power Plant in Punjab and Jamshoro Power Plant in Sindh.

Of the 55 locomotives, 40 will be used to haul imported coal from Karachi to the Sahiwal and Jamshoro power stations, and 15 for general freight services.

Providing details on the locomotives, the official said the consignment comprised 4,000 horsepower diesel-powered modern locomotives produced by General Electric with a 676mm gauge.

The 137-tonne, six-axle locomotives are designed for a maximum speed of 120 kilometres per hour and are expected to provide better fuel efficiency and have longer maintenance intervals than Pakistan Railways’ current fleet.

This is the first ever consignment of Evolution Series locomotives to have reached anywhere in South Asia, the official added, saying it is also Pakistan's first such fleet. According to the contract, the USA-based Corys Electrical company will supply a full-scope simulator for driver's education.

0



0







Pakistan gets seven locomotives from US was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181254-Pakistan-gets-seven-locomotives-from-US/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pakistan gets seven locomotives from US" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181254-Pakistan-gets-seven-locomotives-from-US.