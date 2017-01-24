KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has obtained information of taxpayers registered with the provincial tax authorities for collection of advance tax at three percent, sources said on Monday.

“The information of taxpayers registered for sales tax on services with the provincial government has been obtained from Pakistan Revenue Automation Pvt Limited (PRAL) for recovery of advance tax from noncompliant taxpayers,” an official at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said on the condition of anonymity.

Tax offices have been asked to enhance enforcement efforts, as a nominal amount was received under this head during the first half of the current fiscal year, the official added. For the tax year 2017, a new section has been introduced for tax collection from such non-filers, who are registered with the provincial sales tax authorities.

Under the new law, monthly adjustable advance tax at three percent of the turnover is payable by the FBR non-filer, who is registered with the provincial revenue authority. Advance tax paid is payable at the time when provincial sales tax return is filed.

The requirement to pay advance tax will not be applicable on a person who was filer of the previous tax year. Sources in the FBR said the provincial revenue authorities are withholding agents and they are liable to collect the amount at the time of receiving monthly returns.

Presently, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have their separate revenue authorities for the collection of sales tax on services.The sources said the tax authorities would send notices to the provincial authorities and non-compliant taxpayers for the recovery of advance tax.

0



0







FBR obtains data for advance tax collection was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181222-FBR-obtains-data-for-advance-tax-collection/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "FBR obtains data for advance tax collection" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181222-FBR-obtains-data-for-advance-tax-collection.