Youth dies of burnsJanuary 23, 2017Print : Top Story
LAHORE: A 22-year-old youth expired in a hospital on Sunday, a few hours after he suffered burns in his house in the Kot Lakhpat area. The deceased was identified as Ahsan, a resident of Makhdoomabad, Kot Lakhpat. He had received burns when a fire broke out and engulfed his room.
LAHORE: The first consignment of seven modern locomotives out of 55 locomotives imported from the US will reach Karachi port today. Pakistan Railways CEO Muhammad Javed Anwar will receive the locomotives.
PESHAWAR: Adviser to PM Ameer Muqam inaugurated the SNGPL Mardan Regional Office on Sunday. Amir Muqam said that Rs 120 million had been approved for the newly established SNGPL office. Muqam said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was striving to keep the country on the track of economic progress.