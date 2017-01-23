District Okara is a fairly large district of Pakistan in terms of population. It is renowned for producing maize, potato and dairy products. Okara is the country’s largest district that produces these commodities. There are dairy farms across the district for producing cheese. The city also has the largest storage capacity in Asia. Apart from agriculture, Okara is also advancing in education. It was at the top in literacy rate as compared to other districts of Punjab in 2016. It has emerged as a city which is contributing in almost every field. However, the city is not given enough importance and is being treated as a mere appendage. There is only one university in Okara which cannot afford such a large population due to which students have to go to other cities like Lahore and Islamabad for their higher studies. This adversely affects the majority of girls since parents are little conservative and reluctant to send their daughters to other cities all alone. As a result, most girls cannot pursue their education. Far off villages are still deprived of schools. The condition of the city’s civil hospitals is very bad because of which the people ought to go to other cities for receiving a medical treatment.

The city has been contributing a lot towards the betterment of the country, but getting nothing in return. The government is requested to pay heed towards the problems of people in Okara and improve the condition of the city. Developed regions will add more to the country’s prosperity.

Ammara Mushtaq

Jhung

0



0







The ignored was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 23, 2017 and was last updated on January 23, 2017. This news story is related to Print/181072-The-ignored/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "The ignored" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/181072-The-ignored.