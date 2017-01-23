PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday called for a transparent census to determine the exact tally of the Pakhtun population.

He was speaking at a press conference in the Watan Kor. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Hazara Division chapter senior vice-president, Naeem Shaheen along with scores of supporters announced joining the QWP on the occasion. The QWP chief hailed the joining and hoped the new entrants would give more strength to the party.

Aftab Sherpao expressed concern over some measures taken by the federal government for the coming census. He said these would badly affect the representation of Pakhtuns in services, resources and Parliament.

The QWP chief said counting machines had been established in Lahore and Karachi for Punjab and Sindh but the same had been set up in Islamabad for the KP. He said it was conspiracy against Pakhtuns which would not be allowed.

Aftab Sherpao said the population of Punjab had decreased during several decades whereas that of KP increased which would ultimately enhance the share of the Pakhtuns. He asked for correct demographic counting in accordance with the aspirations of the masses. The QWP chief demanded Fata merger into KP at the earliest. He said the people of Fata had rendered sacrifices and should be brought into mainstream.

