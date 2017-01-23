Print Story
X
-
Open manholes posing danger to lives of IslooitesJanuary 23, 2017Print : Islamabad
Islamabad: Open manholes posing danger to the lives of the residents in several sectors including G-6, G-7 and G-8 thus causing fear among the people to go out in the evening.
Salman Ahmed, a resident of sector G-8 said open manholes were a serious threat to the lives of residents and motorists. The open manholes can cause accident anytime, he complained. Imtiaz Ali, a resident, of Sector G-7 claimed that there were many incidents in which people sustained injuries after falling into uncovered manholes.
When contacted an official of Capital Development Authority (CDA) asked the people to register their complaints with the authority timely, as they would cover the open manholes on the basis of complaints by the residents.