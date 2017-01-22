Print Story
X
-
15 injured in DI Khan accidentJanuary 22, 2017Print : National
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: At least 15 persons sustained injuries when two vehicles collided on Chashma road on Saturday.Police said that a passenger vehicle (DIK-6575) was on its way when it collided with a truck (8834) coming from the opposite direction.
As a result, 15 persons sustained injuries.The injured including Tariq, Rabnawaz, Fazal Rehman, Sher Zaman and others were shifted to hospitals in Dera Ismail Khan and Mianwali where their condition was stated to be stable.