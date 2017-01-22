WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has been sworn in as president of the United States during a ceremony in which he made a brief and controversial speech.

The POTUS Twitter account has been given to him (although he has not tweeted from it yet) and the

White House website has been updated to reflect his policies.

People have had different reactions to the day, from some clearly feeling as saddened as Michelle Obama looked, and others, like Nigel Farage, expressing how jubilant they felt.

Here is how the internet reacted to President Trump being sworn in.

Boris Johnson seems to be looking forward to working with the new administration. Hillary Clinton wrote a message of hope. “I’m here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values. I will never stop believing in our country & its future”.

Various world leaders have tweeted their thoughts; Indian premier Narendra Modi said looking forward to working with President Donald Trump to further deepen India-US ties and realise the full potential of our cooperation.

Indian president said, “we look forward to an early opportunity of welcoming you and Mrs Melania Trump to India.

Bohuslav Sobotka @SlavekSobotka, congratulations I believe that US-Czech relationship will continue to be exceptional.

Ukraine congratulates Donald Trump on inauguration as 45th US president. Wishing success to fulfill noble goals of leading the free world. Lily Allen has made him a rather rude playlist.

George Eaton said “The people”, of course, voted for Hillary Clinton. Some still think Hillary Clinton should be president. Others looked for his new policies.

Trump’s speech wasn’t everyone’s favourite part of the ceremony. David Duke, formerly of the KKK, was happy.

Some people want to move to Canada, Katy Perry shared her thoughts. Rihanna seemed upset. John Legend was unimpressed by the attendance, JK Rowling was in despair.

George W. Bush struggled with a cagoule. And many had their spirits lifted by Michelle Obama’s facial expression.

