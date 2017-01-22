NBP beat Police in ill-tempered game

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) qualified for the quarter-finals after beating Police 4-2 in their Group D outing of the NBP President’s Cup Football tournament which was marred by a protest from the losers during the first half here at the KPT Sports Complex on Saturday.

In the 43rd minute, when referee showed red card to Police’s skipper Sher Hassan it prompted the team management to call its brigade off the field as a protest.

However after a few minutes they opted to send the team back and play was resumed. Police officials were seen in furious mood on the sideline when they were protesting. A Police team official told this correspondent that the referee did not award two clear penalties to his team in the first half and the red card to their skipper was also not justified.

It was learnt that neither the organisers have distributed technical regulations among the contesting teams, nor they are utilising the services of the qualified match commissioners who could handle any disciplinary issue properly.

The organisers have also not formed a disciplinary committee which could deal with such disciplinary issues as were seen during the NBP-Police showdown.

As per details, NBP went 2-0 ahead in the first half through a goal each from Mohammad Zeeshan (27th minute) and Maqbool (31st minute).

In the start of the second half, Javed Hamza stretched NBP’s lead to 3-0 before Maqbool struck his personal second and fourth for NBP in the 74th minute. Police reduced the deficit to 2-4 with two back-to-back strikes from Noor (81st minute) and Mohammad Waqas (88th minute).

With the win NBP finished as group winners with four points. Police exited with one point.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) are the others from this group to qualify for the last eight stage with two points. KPT had held both NBP and Police in their two group meetings.

NBP coach Nasir Ismail said his juniors lived up to the expectations.

“I tell you that our several key players are on the injury list but my juniors are doing a great job. I am satisfied with their performance so far,” Nasir told ‘The News’ after the match.

Meanwhile Premier League giants WAPDA also blasted their way into the quarter-finals when they blanked Pakistan Steel 2-0 in a tough Group A contest at the same venue.

After a barren first half, former Pakistan Olympic team captain Jadeed Pathan provided WAPDA a lead in the 54th minute. Pakistan’s former striker Arif Mehmood then doubled the lead in the 82nd minute. Karachi United are the others in this group who have made it to the last eight.

From Group B, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and K-Electric have qualified for the quarter-finals. Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) and Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) have advanced to the last eight from Group C. On Sunday (today), SNGPL face K-Electric, while SSGC lock horns with KRL.

