Says new projects to start producing thousands of MW power this year

LAHORE

Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and PML-N senior leader Chaudhary Ahmed Saeed held a meeting and discussed political issues.

According to a handout, talking to Chaudhary Ahmed Saeed, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that selfless service of the people was their mission.

He said utmost work had been done to deal with the energy crisis under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif during three and a half years. He said the country had started its journey of development and prosperity.

During the current year, he said, many electricity producing projects would be completed resulting in production of thousands of megawatt electricity which would end loadshedding.

He said the sit-ins of the elements opposing public welfare and nation development delayed the energy projects. The previous government paid no heed to solve the energy crisis, he added.

The chief minister said the PML-N government was free from corruption and no enemy could point figure at the government.

"As long as I am alive, I will continue serving the people selflessly," he said.

LG institutions: Shahbaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government has increased the resources of local government institutions to the tune of billions of rupees through the provincial finance commission award.

He said this on Saturday while chairing a meeting which reviewed different issues with regard to make local governments (LGs) more powerful.

The chief minister said that local government system was very useful for solving the problems of the people at the grassroots.

He said local governments were the nurseries of democracy. The development budget of the local governments will be increased to make them financially independent and their development budget would be enhanced for the development projects, he added.

He said that local government representatives had to play an effective role in providing basic amenities to the people as well as solutions to their problems. The Punjab government will continue its cooperation at every level in this regard.

0



0







Selfless public service a mission, says Shahbaz was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 22, 2017 and was last updated on January 22, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180855-Selfless-public-service-a-mission-says-Shahbaz/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Selfless public service a mission, says Shahbaz" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180855-Selfless-public-service-a-mission-says-Shahbaz.