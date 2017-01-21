KALAYA: Two tribal elders were killed and six others sustained injuries when gunmen fired at them when they were on the way to attend a jirga in Orakzai Agency on Friday, official sources said.

“The elders of Drand Sheikhan in central parts of Orakzai Agency were travelling to attend a Qaumi jirga when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them,” said a source, adding, two

elders were killed and six others sustained injuries in the ambush.

Two of the injured were stated to be in critical condition. Those critically injured were shifted to the Kohat Development Authority Hospital in Kohat.The security forces and Orakzai Levies launched a door-to-door search operation after the incident. However, there were no reports yet about any arrests.

0



0







Two elders killed, six injured in Orakzai Agency attack was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180685-Two-elders-killed-six-injured-in-Orakzai-Agency-attack/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Two elders killed, six injured in Orakzai Agency attack" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180685-Two-elders-killed-six-injured-in-Orakzai-Agency-attack.