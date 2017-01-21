NAB effectively implements its anti-corruption strategy

Islamabad

Chairman National Accountability Bureau Qamar Zaman Chaudhry Thursday said NAB’s effective Anti-Corruption Strategy yielding positive results due to serious efforts to combat corruption with the realisation that it is our national duty.

“The Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) is very important to monitor the performance in quantitative and qualitative manners in order to have measurable impact on expected outcomes and implement them effectively,” he said while chairing a meeting to review latest progress on NAB’s MES at NAB Headquarters.

In line with the initiatives of Chairman NAB, MES was introduced in NAB Headquarters and NAB’s Regional Bureaus in order to measure and evaluate the performance of NAB in quantitative and qualitative manners.

During the meeting, Advisor to Chairman on Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) gave presentation regarding the latest progress on the working of MES in NAB Headquarter and NAB’s Regional Bureaus in line with the decisions taken in the previous meeting held on December 01, 2016 about its efficacy in future. He informed that on the directions of Chairman, NAB, an effective Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) has been developed, catering to the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at each stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record proceedings of Regional Board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings.

The Chairman NAB said that an effective accountability mechanism is quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order. Since its inception, NAB had chalked out a comprehensive Anti-Corruption Strategy comprising Enforcement, Awareness and Prevention to educate the people which is yielding positive results due to serious efforts to combat corruption by NAB with the realisation that it is our national duty.

The Chairman NAB said that the basic purpose of introducing Monitoring and Evaluation System in NAB is to monitor the implementation of decisions and the outputs systematically, and to measure and evaluate the performance of NAB in quantitative and qualitative manners which will help in enhancing the operational capabilities of NAB.

He said that MES forms the basis for modification of interventions and assessing the quality of activities being conducted. He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System helps with identifying the most valuable and efficient use of resources. “It is very critical and important for developing objective conclusions as Monitoring and Evaluation System provide the necessary data to guide strategic planning and helps improving performance and achieving results to improve current and future management of outputs, outcomes and impact,” he added.

He said that MES is very important management tool to monitor progress and it facilitates in decision making as well as establishes links between the past, present and future actions. He directed all NAB Regional Bureaus to overcome any shortcomings in implementation of MES in their Regional Bureaus in the light of the outcome of Pilot Project completed in NAB Rawalpindi in letter and spirit in order to further improve the institutionalizing the support and supervision at different levels of management in NAB and conduct all complaint verification, inquiries and investigation as per laid down laws/SOPs.

The Chairman NAB reiterated that NAB is committed to eradicate corruption by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy. He appreciated the work done by MES team under the supervision of Advisor to Chairman on Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E).

The Chairman NAB asked Senior Member Chairman Inspection and Monitoring Team (CI&MT) that annual inspection of all Regional Bureau of NAB has been started from the first week of January 2017, besides reviewing performance of all wings of NAB’s Regional Bureaus, latest progress on implementation of MES may be monitored.

0



0







NAB effectively implements its anti-corruption strategy was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 21, 2017 and was last updated on January 21, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180630-NAB-effectively-implements-its-anti-corruption-strategy/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NAB effectively implements its anti-corruption strategy" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180630-NAB-effectively-implements-its-anti-corruption-strategy.