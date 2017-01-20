LIBREVILLE, Gabon: Cameroon closed in on the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations by beating Guinea-Bissau 2-1 on Wednesday while hosts Gabon were left still waiting for a win despite another goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Indomitable Lions came from behind to defeat Guinea-Bissau with Sebastien Siani and Michael Ngadeu netting after Piqueti’s contender for goal of the tournament had given the debutants the lead.

Cameroon now know a draw against Gabon in their final Group A game on Sunday will secure them a place in the last eight after a build-up to the finals marred by the refusal of several marquee names to accept call-ups.

Earlier, Aubameyang’s penalty allowed Gabon to come from behind and draw 1-1 with Burkina Faso after Prejuce Nakoulma had put the Stallions in front at the Stade de l’Amitie. It was their second 1-1 draw in as many matches.

Cameroon travelled to Gabon with arguably their weakest ever squad at the Cup of Nations but Hugo Broos’s side played well for much of their opening draw with Burkina Faso and showed great spirit to come from behind against Guinea-Bissau.

The west African minnows were heading for their first ever win at the tournament after Piqueti put them in front in the 13th minute. It was a breathtaking goal as he collected possession midway inside his own half, lobbed one opponent and then outpaced another on his way into the box, where he crashed a shot past Fabrice Ondoa.

However, Cameroon equalised when skipper Benjamin Moukandjo laid the ball off for midfielder Siani to hammer a first-time effort into the net.

Ngadeu then fired in a low shot at the near post to win it, although Belgian coach Broos was still not too happy at the end.

Guinea-Bissau, known as the ‘Wild Dogs’, now have to win their next game against Burkina Faso if they are to stay alive, although they could be aided by the injuries that have hit Paulo Duarte’s team.

The Stallions lost Jonathan Pitroipa and Jonathan Zongo to injury as they failed to hold onto the lead given to them by Nakoulma midway through the first half in the Gabonese capital.

0



0







Cameroon close on last eight as Aubameyang’s Gabon held again was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180457-Cameroon-close-on-last-eight-as-Aubameyangs-Gabon-held-again/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Cameroon close on last eight as Aubameyang’s Gabon held again" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180457-Cameroon-close-on-last-eight-as-Aubameyangs-Gabon-held-again.