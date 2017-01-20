LAHORE

Punjab advocate general Thursday requested the Lahore High Court full bench to give some time to explain the alleged role of Punjab Minister Zaeem Qadri in establishment of Bahauddin Zakaria University’s sub-campus in Lahore.

As proceedings commenced, a full bench led by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the advocate general that under what capacity Zaeem Qadri signed a summary for approval of the sub-campus. The bench asked the law officer to come up with complete record of Qadri’s appointment as special assistant to Punjab chief minister and his powers before the court. Qadri appeared before the court in compliance with the court’s order.

The law officer requested the bench to give some time to submit written reply on behalf of the minister. The court allowed the request observing that the minister must appear in the court on the next hearing. The court asked the law officer to explain why the names of people were not included in the NAB reference who had given approval of the sub-campus.

The court barred the NAB court to decide the reference and directed the Punjab government to furnish record of all varsities’ sub-campuses in the province. The court adjourned further hearing until January 25.

Gang rape accused: Civil Lines police told the Lahore High Court on Thursday that former office-bearer of PML-N Youth Wing Adnan Sanaullah involved in a gang rape case fled the country.

The Civil Lines SP Investigations stated this before division bench during hearing of a prosecution appeal against bail granted to the suspect by a sessions court following ‘reconciliation’ with the victim party. The officer said the suspect had flown to Dubai from Islamabad airport on Nov 5, 2016. At this, Additional Prosecutor General Abdul Samad asked the bench to set aside the impugned order of the bail grant. He argued that the suspect misused the concession of bail.

Heading the bench Justice Shahid Hameed Dar summoned record of the case from the trial court and adjourned hearing till Jan 27. The prosecution in its appeal contended that a sessions court granted bail to Adnan Sanaullah after the victim girl tendered an affidavit in his favour. It said the affidavit filed by the girl was a result of pressure exerted on her family by the accused party.

0



0







Govt seeks time in BZU sub-campuses case was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180392-Govt-seeks-time-in-BZU-sub-campuses-case/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt seeks time in BZU sub-campuses case" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180392-Govt-seeks-time-in-BZU-sub-campuses-case.