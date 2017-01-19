‘No political, social, economic condition attached to CPEC’

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the so-called pious people, who deliver lectures regarding corruption, had got loans of billions of rupees written off on political grounds.

He said such people had vehicles, palaces, offshore companies and factories but despite this, these elements had got loans written off which was intolerable. He said that solid steps had been taken for eradication of corruption under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the indicators regarding elimination of corruption had improved during the last three years and international institutions were witness to that.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of teachers and students from the Jamiat-ul-Hasnat Inter College, Quetta, and other institutions of Balochistan. He distributed laptops among the girl students and teachers and announced sending 10 students from Gwadar to China to learn the Chinese language.

Shahbaz Sharif said the country would make progress when all of its federating units would make development together. He said Balochistan was the largest province of the country and the smallest province in terms of population, but less population should not hinder development and progress at any cost.

