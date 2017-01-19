LONDON: British parliament member will debate a motion on Kashmir today (Thursday) which will call upon the British government to raise the issue of Indian occupation and genocide of Kashmiris with the United Nations.

Nearly 100,000 Kashmiris have been killed by Indian occupation forces for demanding freedom from Indian occupation. Thousands have been blinded through pellet guns in recent months for demanding their rights and rising up against Indian army.

The motion in the British Parliament will also urge the government to encourage Pakistan and India to commence peace negotiations to establish a long-term solution to the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

The debate is determined by the Backbench Business Committee following an application from David Nuttall, a member of the Conservative Party.

The Backbench Committee meets weekly on Tuesdays to consider requests for debates from any backbench MP on any subject.

The debate on the Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India will be led by Nuttall along with Nusrat Ghani, Robert Flello and Fiona Mactaggart.

The motion to be debated says, “This House notes the escalation in violence and breaches of international human rights on the Indian side of the Line of Control in Kashmir; calls on the government to raise the matter at the United Nations; and further calls on the government to encourage Pakistan and India to commence peace negotiations to establish a long-term solution on the future governance of Kashmir based on the right of the Kashmiri people to determine their own future in accordance with the provisions of UN Security Council resolutions.

Since the killing of Burhan Wani - a 22-year-old leader of the pro-freedom group Hizbul Mujahedin – on July 8, 2016 by the Indian occupation forces, the Kashmir Valley has seen its biggest outbreak of protest and violence since 2010.

The violence in the held valley has led to a serious flaring up of tension between India and Pakistan, with regular exchanges between their forces along the Line of Control. These have led to significant military casualties. Senior figures on both sides have been ratcheting up the hostile rhetoric, leading to growing fears of a major escalation in conflict between the two countries.”

