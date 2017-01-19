Certainly based on the US tour, we wouldn’t be playing for the money we are playing for (now) if it wasn’t for him (Tiger Woods)
Ernie Els (South African golfer)
Quote of the day was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180228-Quote-of-the-day/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Quote of the day" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180228-Quote-of-the-day.