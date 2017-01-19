More than a highway

Print Story
X
-
More than a highwayJanuary 19, 2017Print : Newspost
This refers to the article, ‘The CPEC and knowledge’ (Jan 18), by Dr Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer has rightly suggested the establishment of industrial clusters which deal in four different sectors – high value agriculture, electronics, engineering and auto-mobiles and bio-technology products – along the economic corridor. He also correctly emphasised that the government should offer 15-years tax breaks.
For the establishment of industrial clusters on such a large scale, the government should focus on arranging the needed resources in order to have a smooth flow of work without any interruptions.
Rehana Rafique
Hyderabad