More than a highway

This refers to the article, ‘The CPEC and knowledge’ (Jan 18), by Dr Atta-ur-Rahman. The writer has rightly suggested the establishment of industrial clusters which deal in four different sectors – high value agriculture, electronics, engineering and auto-mobiles and bio-technology products – along the economic corridor. He also correctly emphasised that the government should offer 15-years tax breaks.

For the establishment of industrial clusters on such a large scale, the government should focus on arranging the needed resources in order to have a smooth flow of work without any interruptions.

Rehana Rafique

Hyderabad

