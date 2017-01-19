Islamabad

Mostly partly cloudy weather conditions are expected in upper parts of the country with chances of more rain with snowfall over the hills at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan in next 24 hours.

Cold and dry weather to persist elsewhere in the country whereas foggy conditions to engulf plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours. Westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours an official of Met office told APP.

In last 24 hours rain with snowfall over the hills occurred at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Malakand, Peshawar, Bannu divisions, Fata and Kashmir.

Weatherremained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall recorded during this time span was in Punjab (Murree 32mm), Islamabad (Saidpur 16mm, Zero Point 10mm, Golra 11mm, Bokra 7mm), Kamra 10mm, Mandibahauddin 7mm, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 7mm, Chaklala 4mm), Sargodha 1mm, KP (Risalpur 11mm, Malamjabba 10mm, Cherat 7mm), Peshawar (AP 9mm, City 4mm), Dir Parachinar 2mm, Bannu, Kalam, Saidu Sharif 1mm), Kashmir (Garidupatta 8mm, Rawalakot 5mm, Kotli 4mm, Muzaffarabad 1mm).

While the snowfall was in Murree 13 inch, Malamjabba 3 inch, and Rawalakot, Kalam 1 inch.

Lowest temperatures recorded on Wednesday was Skardu -10C, Gupis -9C, Astore, Parachinar -7C, Kalam -6C, Kalat, Murree, Malamjabba -5C, Bagrote, Gilgit -4C, Hunza -3C, Quetta Dir -2C, Chitral 00C, Muzaffarabad 1C, Lahore 5C, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Multan 6C, Peshawar 7C, Hyderabad 11C and Karachi 12C.

