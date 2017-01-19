Islamabad

A large number of students from all over the country will participate in the Model United Nations (MUN) hosted here by Headstart School from January 20 to 22, says a press release.

The HSMUN’17 secretariat, would like to invite you to join us in bringing our country together for a better tomorrow!

The three-day conference is expected to be the hub of engagement in public debate for students from all over the country. It is envisioned to help develop national and international linkages for Headstart School so as to contribute to the establishment of Headstart as a truly global institution.

Model United Nations over the years have arguably proved to be the most knowledge diversifying event that allow individuals to debate on different agendas and crises faced by the world. Keeping the standard as well as the tradition alive after the success of HSMUN'16, we present to you HSMUN'17! Headstart’s inaugural Model United Nations of 2016 was without a doubt a huge success! With little experience, our Host Team collected impressive sponsors, organised stunning socials and arranged contemporary committee sessions. With our goals being met successfully last time, the entire Host Team is working vigorously to ensure the best outcome. An example of our previous success can be cited on the opening ceremony of the event, where the Nepalese ambassador, Bharat Raj Paudayl, graced the event as our chief guest.

0



0







Headstart MUN on January 20 was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180161-Headstart-MUN-on-January-20/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Headstart MUN on January 20" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180161-Headstart-MUN-on-January-20.