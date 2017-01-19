Islamabad

The 13th meeting of Academic Council of the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) was held here on Wednesday, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by the NUML Rector Major General (r) Zia Ud Din Najam, while NUML Director General Brigadier Riaz Ahmed Gondal, registrar, regional directors, directors, deans and heads of department also attended the meeting. In the inaugural session, NUML rector briefed the members of the council about the ongoing projects of NUML and shared his valuable thoughts to make NUML a top ranking university.

He said that NUML is striving hard to enhance the quality of education and no stone will be left unturned in this regard.

