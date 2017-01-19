The special assistant to chief minister on special education, Zulfiqar Behan, has said the Sindh government is making all out efforts to impart quality education and training to special persons so as to groom them as useful citizens.

He said the non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the civil society would be fully encouraged to join hands with the provincial government for this noble national cause.

He said this while handing over a cheque of Rs2 million to the Family Education Services Foundation (FESF) on Wednesday.

Acknowledging their foundation’s services for imparting quality education and vocational training to the deaf and dumb in various districts of the province, he hoped the FESF would continue to serve special persons more effectively.

He said special persons had proven themselves in many ways and earned good name for the country at international level. “They only need proper guidance and training,” he said.

“Parents and society must change their perception of considering special persons as burden,” he added.

He said it was the collective responsibility of society to lead and guide special person so that they could stand on their feet and live respectful lives.

The special assistant said a number of welfare projects for special person were being run under a public-private partnership in the province.

Earlier, FESF Operation Director Danieal Marc Lanthier informed that the foundation was running schools in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Shaheed Benairabad for special children, where approximately 1,200 students were currently enrolled and the FESF was providing books, uniforms, vocational training, food and transportation without any charges. He said the foundation was also supporting the passing out students to in acquiring relevant jobs. “Due to our efforts, an international fast-food chain has given jobs to our students.”

0



0







Govt vows to support efforts for special persons’ education was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180121-Govt-vows-to-support-efforts-for-special-persons-education/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Govt vows to support efforts for special persons’ education" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180121-Govt-vows-to-support-efforts-for-special-persons-education.