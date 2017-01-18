Print Story
ISLAMABAD: The Investigation Board for PIA flight PK-661, which crashed in Havelian on December 7, 2016, was on Tuesday allowed to conduct autopsy of crew members. The Islamabad Capital Territory district magistrate, in reply to a letter by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Islamabad Joint Director Dr Ejaz Ahmed, allowed the autopsy. Dr Ejaz had requested that the autopsy of the crashed flight crew be carried out to trace use of any illicit drug.