ISLAMABAD: The Investigation Board for PIA flight PK-661, which crashed in Havelian on December 7, 2016, was on Tuesday allowed to conduct autopsy of crew members. The Islamabad Capital Territory district magistrate, in reply to a letter by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Islamabad Joint Director Dr Ejaz Ahmed, allowed the autopsy. Dr Ejaz had requested that the autopsy of the crashed flight crew be carried out to trace use of any illicit drug.

0



0







Havelian crash: Crew autopsy allowed was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 18, 2017 and was last updated on January 18, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180005-Havelian-crash-Crew-autopsy-allowed/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Havelian crash: Crew autopsy allowed" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180005-Havelian-crash-Crew-autopsy-allowed.