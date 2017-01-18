LAHORE: Seven out of 55 locomotives from the United States will reach Pakistan on January 20.

A delegation of General Electric Company met Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Javed at Railways headquarters on Tuesday. The locomotive will have 4,000 horsepower. These locomotives will be used for transportation of coal to Sahiwal power plant. The CEO said the Pakistan Railways was concentrating on freight. He said in the past, the Pakistan Railways earned Rs100 by investing Rs 240 and now it has earned Rs100 after investing only Rs114.

