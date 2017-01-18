Conference speakers want tribesmen involved in development process

PESHAWAR: Stressing the need for merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), speakers at a national conference on Tuesday asked the government to involve the tribal people in development process besides providing them maximum opportunities to bring about peace and socio-economic uplift in the area.

The conference on “Economic Currents and Opportunities for Economic Development in Fata” was arranged by the Cell for Fata Studies of the University of Peshawar with the financial assistance of Peshawar Uplift Programme.

Vice-chancellor University of Peshawar Dr Rasul Jan was the chief guest on the occasion. A good number of students and faculty members attended the seminar.

Coordinator Cell for Fata Studies, Dr Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi, chairman Department of Journalism Dr Altafullah, Additional Inspector General Police Syed Akhtar Ali Shah, former chief secretary Khalid Aziz, columnist Naeem Tahir, Maria Saifuddin Effendi of National University, Islamabad, Sabir Afridi of Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, Swabi, and Mohammad Nasir, research economist, Islamabad, also spoke on the occasion.

In his opening remarks, Dr Soherwordi said the purpose of the event was not to influence opinion but to merely discuss the issues and the potential of KP-Fata proposed merger, especially its economic aspect.

Dr Rasul Jan said that Fata’s fate should be decided at the earliest to safeguard the well-being of the tribal people and promote the national interest. He was of the opinion that peace in the country was only possible through peace with neighbours, especially Afghanistan.

Akhtar Ali Shah said that the security situation in Fata had deteriorated after the 9/11 attacks. He argued that since the attacks on the World

Trade Centre, Fata became a central point for drug smuggling and illegal arms trade bringing in billions of dollars to the region.

He recommended that a two-pronged strategy should be adopted to deal with the problems in Fata by involving the locals in development process and providing maximum opportunities to the tribal people.

