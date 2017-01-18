CM asks Muqam to stop tirade against PTI

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Tuesday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would sign billions of dollars agreements with Chinese investors in the industrial sector today.

Talking to reporters on his return from Punjab province, the chief minister said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Chinese industrialists and investors had completed negotiations for various projects in their meetings held in Lahore in the past two days.

He said that memorandum of understandings regarding these agreements would be signed at a ceremony to be held in Peshawar today (Wednesday).

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan would also attend the agreement signing ceremony.

He said the agreements included establishment of an industrial zone on 40,000 kanal of land on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and others.

He alleged that the federal government had adopted a step-motherly attitude towards smaller federating units and usurping their rights.

“The smaller provinces are being denied due rights and share in the national resources,” he stressed.

Pervez Khattak criticised the opposition parties for their criticism of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, saying that the successive rulers were power hungry, plundered the funds meant for the welfare of the people and did nothing for the masses.

He said that the former rulers had no interest to serve the people as their prime objective was to make money.

He said that the previous Awami National Party and Pakistan People’s Party coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the worse government in the history of the province.

He said that the sitting ministers and leaders of the then ruling parties broken all the previous records of corruption and plundered development funds, sold jobs and received kickbacks for transfer and fresh appointments in the government departments.

Criticising Advisor to Prime Minister Amir Muqam, the chief minister advised him to think twice before giving any statement about the PTI and its leaders or else he (Pervez Khattak) would expose him before the masses.

He said that the PTI would win the 2018 general election on the basis of performance of the party-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Imran Khan would be the next prime minister of Pakistan.

