‘Newborn’s gangrene-affected fingers amputated’

Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique, has said that according to the medical experts, the newborn of Khurram, resident of Shahdara, was not burnt by heater in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital but due to congenital disorder the baby had developed gangrene disease in his hand.

According to a handout issued here on Tuesday, the minister, while talking to reporters in Children Hospital, informed that the newborn was immediately shifted to Children Hospital where a special medical board, including senior paediatric surgeon, plastic surgeon, orthopaedic surgeon and anaesthetist, was set up and the doctors operated the hand for saving the arm, amputated three fingers which were affected by gangrene.

Kh Salman Rafique said the baby would remain in the hospital until complete recovery. He informed that a private room had been allotted to the family and hospital would also provide them food.

Medical Director Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore informed the media that on the directions of the health minister the baby was shifted from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to Children Hospital on January 16. He said a special medical board was immediately constituted including Prof Salim, Prof Kh Irfan, Dr Nabeela and Dr Saeeda.

Dr Ahsan Rathore informed that colour Doppler test of the baby’s hand was also conducted and the doctor decided immediate surgery of the hand to protect the arm from gangrene. He informed that after a long surgery, special medical team amputated three fingers of the baby for saving his arm. Dr Ahsan Rathore informed that best team of senior doctors was providing medical treatment to the baby and there was no evidence of burns found on the hand of the child.

Dutch envoy: Netherlands Ambassador Jeannette Seppen had a meeting with the Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu, here Tuesday.

Matters of mutual interest, promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Netherlands were discussed in the meeting. Talking to the Netherlands Ambassador Jeannette Seppen, the minister said that friendship between Pakistan and Netherlands is touching new heights.

He said that Netherlands is a sincere and trustworthy friend of Pakistan and has stood by it in every hour of need. He said that relations between Pakistan and Netherlands had strengthened during the tenure of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Sandhu said Pakistan and Netherlands had similar stance on regional and international issues.

The provincial minister informed the Netherlands Ambassador about the milestone initiatives of the Punjab government regarding protection of human rights and minorities along with providing them 5 percent mandatory quota in government jobs, stipends to minority students, legislation in personal laws, empowerment of women and skill development.

