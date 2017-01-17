ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Council of Complaint Sindh here on Monday recommended a fine of Rs1 million on Metro 1 TV channel for leveling baseless allegations against Senator Saeed Ghani in its TV programme.

The channel should also be directed to air apology with the same manner and magnitude about the said content within a period of 15 days, it is further recommended. The meeting of the council chaired by Prof Inam Bari made the recommendations after hearing complaints lodged by Siddiqui and Raza Barristers and Legal Consultants on behalf of Senator Saeed Ghani against MS Multi Plus Corporation (Pvt) Ltd (Metro 1) for airing defamatory report against his client multiple times on the channel.

Senator Saeed Ghani accompanied by Senator Rubina Khalid had come to attend the meeting to present his case and to clear himself of the allegations that were leveled against him by the channel. He requested the Bureau Head of Metro 1 Islamabad Habibur Rehman and Chief Reporter Baber Shehzad Turk to present before the council any evidence that they might have against him under which the report was aired.

However the representatives of Metro 1 were unable to do so. After listening to both sides the council recommended a fine of Rs1000000 to Metro 1 to be deposited within 15 days for airing defamatory and baseless allegations.

The channel is also warned that in case of repeated violation of similar nature and or non-compliance to the above decision the Authority shall proceed against the channel for revocation of its license under Section 30 of Pemra Ordinance 2002 as amended by the Pemra (Amendment) Act 2007.

The council also recommended that Metro 1 should air an apology with the same manner and magnitude to its viewers and run tickers about the said content aired within fifteen days.

Mrs. Shahida Akhtar Ali MNA JUI-F lodged a complaint against Ms Labbaik (Pvt) Ltd (BoL News TV) for airing derogatory and false allegations against JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman in the programme ‘Aisay Nahen Challay Ga’ on November 21 2016 by Dr. Amir Liaquat. She requested the council to take strict action against the channel as no one has the right to make false and personal allegations against the personality of a senior member of the Parliament. On the request of the counsel of BoL News represented by Raja Rizwan the council deferred the matter for fifteen days.

