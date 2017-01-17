ANKARA: The mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub on New Year´s Eve was carried out professionally with the involvement of an intelligence organisation, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday.

"It appears the Reina attack is not just a terrorist organisation´s act, but there was also an intelligence organisation involved. It was an extremely planned and organised act," Kurtulmus said during an interview with broadcaster A Haber. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack in which 39 people were killed, saying it was revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria.

