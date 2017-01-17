Islamabad: The prime minister has rejected a Capital Administration and Development Division summary for the ad hoc appointment of the Federal Directorate of Education director general and ordered the filling of the BPS-20 post on permanent basis.

After Dr Shahnaz A Riaz retired in early December on attaining the age of superannuation, the CADD overseeing the FDE formally sent the name of its additional secretary, Dr Zafar Nasrullah, to the prime minister for approval to act as a stand-in for the directorate’s chief until a permanent replacement is available.

However, the CADD’s move didn’t sit well with the PM, who has issued orders for the early filling of the key position on permanent basis. Now, according to an official in the know, the CADD will have to choose one or more from among the senior FDE officials or college principals for promotion before sending their names to the prime minister’s office for approval as appointment as the next FDE director general.

The official said under the FDE recruitment rules, the DG’s is purely a ‘promotion post’ for administrative cadre and if there’s no one from the cadre eligible enough for appointment, the senior most from among the principals of federal government schools and colleges will be asked to temporarily hold the office until a permanent appointment to it is made. Currently, CADD joint secretary (education) Ayesha Farooq has the additional charge of the top FDE office.

